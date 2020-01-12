IU’s defense solid as Hoosiers topple #11 Ohio State

The Hoosiers built a nine-point first half lead only to see the Buckeyes goe on spree to close out the half. Ohio State took a 34-31 advantage into the lockerroom. But then to open the second half, the Hoosier put a run to shoot back into the lead. IU’s Rob Phinisee knocked down a jumper, Indiana re-gained the lead at 35 to 34. Phinisee tallied 13 for the game. OSU then went on an eight to one tear to go back on top.