IU’s defense solid as Hoosiers topple #11 Ohio State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Despite missing 16 free throws, the Indiana Hoosiers pulled it together defensively and knocked off 11th ranked Ohio State 66 to 54.
“We probably played as good defensively as we’ve played all season,” said IU head coach Archie Miller.
The Hoosiers built a nine-point first half lead only to see the Buckeyes goe on spree to close out the half. Ohio State took a 34-31 advantage into the lockerroom. But then to open the second half, the Hoosier put a run to shoot back into the lead. IU’s Rob Phinisee knocked down a jumper, Indiana re-gained the lead at 35 to 34. Phinisee tallied 13 for the game. OSU then went on an eight to one tear to go back on top.
Then with under nine minutes to go, the Hoosiers used a 10-0 run to put the game away. With just under three minutes to go, IU’s Devonte Green connected from the arc to give his team a 60-50 cushion. Green, who played one of his best games of the season, finished with 19 points.
Indiana, now 13-3, will travel to Rutgers for a Wednesday tipoff against the Scarlet Knights.
