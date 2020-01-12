Knott County man killed in log cutting accident, police confirm

DEANE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police have confirmed that one man has died in Letcher County while cutting trees Saturday morning.
According to a police report, KSP responded to calls of a logging accident around 8:45 a.m. Saturday morning off of Loves Branch in the Deane community.
Initial investigation determined that crews were cutting trees when one of the fallen trees became lodged on top of another tree. Thomas continued working in the area as the lodged tree fell to the ground, where one of the workers was fatally injured.
The man was identified as David Michael Thomas, 25, from Kite in Knott County. The Letcher County Coroner responded to the scene where Thomas was pronounced dead.
There were no reports of other injuries.
The incident remains under investigation with KSP Post 13.
