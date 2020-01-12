Kobe Bryant throws L’s up in visit with UofL women’s basketball commit Hailey Van Lith

CASHMERE, Wa. (WAVE) - Five-time NBA Champion Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi made a trip up to Cashmere, Washington Saturday just to watch future University of Louisville women’s basketball star Hailey Van Lith.
Bryant posted pictures on his Instagram account Saturday night posing with Van Lith and throwing their L’s up. Van Lith commited to the Cards back in November.
“We took a trip to #cashmere today to watch @haileyvanlith11 hoop and she and her teammates put on a show,” Bryant said on Instagram. “Can’t wait to watch her play next season @uoflwbb.”
Van Lith, one of the top prospects in the country, had previously trained with Bryant last summer. She scored 35 points in Cashmere’s game against Medical Lake, which Cashmere won 62-27.
