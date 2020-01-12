Police, SWAT investigating situation at southwest Louisville apartment complex

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police and SWAT teams are currently on scene investigating an incident at Country Place Apartments in southwest Louisville.
Metrosafe confirms that calls came in around 8:30 a.m. on reports of a possible stolen vehicle to the 9600 block of Lamborne Ave at Country Place Apartments.
Residents in the area have told WAVE 3 News reporter Kaitlin Rust that police have been on scene since this morning and have said that the incident started with a stolen car. They have also said that the man inside is armed. LMPD has not confirmed anything at the moment.
Crews are currently on scene and this story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.