UPDATE: Third suspect arrested in connection to shooting of Leslie County deputy

MIDDLE FORK, Ky. (WAVE) - The third suspect in the shooting of a Leslie County deputy has been arrested, Leslie County Sheriff’s Office confirms.
Tyler France, 23, was arrested Saturday and has been booked at the Leslie County Detention Center.
According to reports from WYMT, a Leslie County Deputy and the local fire department responded to the Asher community near Middle Fork with reports of criminal activity.
Investigations showed that the three suspects stole from a shed on personal property and then set that shed on fire.
In search of those responsible, the deputy stopped a truck along Middle Fork Creek, where the situation intensified and gunshots were fired. One of the bullets hit the deputy while another hit one of the three suspects. It is unknown who fired the shots at the moment.
The deputy was flown to University of Kentucky Hospital with injuries. Two of the suspects were arrested. The third, Tyler France, ran off and was captured later that day.
Officials have not released the names and charges of the other two suspects. They do not know at the moment if the burglary was connected to the shooting. The case is still under investigation.
