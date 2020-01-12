Women Empowered group teaching women life-saving defense techniques

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local self-defense program is currently running classes to make sure women learn ways to protect themselves in dangerous situations.
Between 2017 and 2018, Uber says that more than five thousand incidents of sexual assault have been reported.
The Women Empowered program, created by LMPD officer Allan Manganello, is designed to teach women skills in order to fend off threats of any size, big or small.
The techniques taught in this program are based on martial arts and brazilian jiu-jitsu.
“Once you get that confidence, you become less of a target,” Manganello said. “Attackers are looking for an easy prey, once you have that confidence you become less of a target.”
The ten class course is organized at Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Louisville on 3600 Chamberlain Lane. Participation in the courses are free with an RSVP for first-time students ages 13 and up. No previous experience is needed.
For more information, visit Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Louisville’s website.
