Bridge repairs underway in Parklands of Floyd’s Fork

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A portion of the Louisville Loop in the Parklands of Floyd’s Fork will close for bridge repairs.
The area known as Trestle Point, which spans from the south end of Beckley Creek Park at Echo Trail Road to the north end of Pope Lick Park at Taylorsville Road, will close on Jan. 13.
During the closure, heavy equipment will be used to replace a wooden bridge.
The work is expected to take three weeks, weather permitting.
