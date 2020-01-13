Cards move into top five, Cats are #11, Hoosiers #15 in Women’s AP Top 25

Cards move into top five, Cats are #11, Hoosiers #15 in Women’s AP Top 25
By Kent Taylor | January 13, 2020 at 5:34 PM EST - Updated January 13 at 5:34 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL received two first place votes and moved up two spots to #5 in this weeks AP women’s Top 25. The Cards (16-1, 5-0 ACC) visit Boston College (9-7, 2-3) on Thursday at 4 p.m.

UK (14-2, 3-1 SEC) moved up three spots to #11. The Cats host #12 Texas A&M (14-2, 2-1) on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Indiana fell from #12 to #15 this week. The Hoosiers (14-3, 4-1 Big Ten) lost 91-85 in double overtime at Iowa (13-3, 4-1) on Sunday. They host Northwestern (14-2, 4-1) on Thursday at 7 p.m.

South Carolina takes over the top spot after the top three teams all suffered losses.

1. South Carolina (20) 16-1 737 4

2. Baylor (7) 13-1 724 6

3. Stanford (1) 15-1 663 5

4. UConn 13-1 651 1

5. Louisville (2) 16-1 605 7

6. Oregon 13-2 601 2

7. UCLA 16-0 588 8

8. Oregon St. 15-1 585 3

9. NC State 15-1 459 9

10. Mississippi St. 15-2 448 13

11. Kentucky 14-2 429 14

12. Texas A&M 14-2 394 10

13. Florida St. 15-2 369 11

14. DePaul 15-2 366 15

15. Indiana 14-3 333 12

16. Gonzaga 16-1 327 16

17. West Virginia 13-1 289 19

18. Arizona St. 13-4 200 -

19. Missouri St. 14-2 186 20

20. Maryland 12-4 159 17

21. Arizona 13-3 157 18

22. Iowa 13-3 109 -

23. Arkansas 14-3 108 21

24. Tennessee 13-3 102 23

25. South Dakota 16-2 86 22

Others receiving votes: Princeton 30, Northwestern 23, Rutgers 15, Georgia Tech 5, Florida Gulf Coast 2.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.