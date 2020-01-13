Cards move into top five, Cats are #11, Hoosiers #15 in Women’s AP Top 25

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL received two first place votes and moved up two spots to #5 in this weeks AP women’s Top 25. The Cards (16-1, 5-0 ACC) visit Boston College (9-7, 2-3) on Thursday at 4 p.m.
UK (14-2, 3-1 SEC) moved up three spots to #11. The Cats host #12 Texas A&M (14-2, 2-1) on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Indiana fell from #12 to #15 this week. The Hoosiers (14-3, 4-1 Big Ten) lost 91-85 in double overtime at Iowa (13-3, 4-1) on Sunday. They host Northwestern (14-2, 4-1) on Thursday at 7 p.m.
South Carolina takes over the top spot after the top three teams all suffered losses.
1. South Carolina (20) 16-1 737 4
2. Baylor (7) 13-1 724 6
3. Stanford (1) 15-1 663 5
4. UConn 13-1 651 1
5. Louisville (2) 16-1 605 7
6. Oregon 13-2 601 2
7. UCLA 16-0 588 8
8. Oregon St. 15-1 585 3
9. NC State 15-1 459 9
10. Mississippi St. 15-2 448 13
11. Kentucky 14-2 429 14
12. Texas A&M 14-2 394 10
13. Florida St. 15-2 369 11
14. DePaul 15-2 366 15
15. Indiana 14-3 333 12
16. Gonzaga 16-1 327 16
17. West Virginia 13-1 289 19
18. Arizona St. 13-4 200 -
19. Missouri St. 14-2 186 20
20. Maryland 12-4 159 17
21. Arizona 13-3 157 18
22. Iowa 13-3 109 -
23. Arkansas 14-3 108 21
24. Tennessee 13-3 102 23
25. South Dakota 16-2 86 22
Others receiving votes: Princeton 30, Northwestern 23, Rutgers 15, Georgia Tech 5, Florida Gulf Coast 2.
