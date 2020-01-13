Dark, criminal past revealed for suspect in SWAT standoff

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The suspect at the center of a five-hour long standoff was wanted in connection to charges of rape and sodomy, according to an indictment obtained by WAVE 3 News.
The Country Place Apartment complex was filled with police cars Sunday morning.
While the suspect's neighbors may not have known who he was, police did.
The suspect's name is Michael Wayne Via. After about 5 hours, Via came out of his apartment with his hands up.
The charges described in the indictment are less than two weeks old. They stem from an alleged incident in June. The charges include rape, sodomy, sexual abuse and voyeurism.
Via is also described in the documents as being a persistent felony offender. He’s previously been convicted of other felonies including for stealing someone’s identity, theft, wanton endangerment, robbery, drugs and for writing bad checks.
On Monday, he was arraigned before Judge Olu Stevens. Via told the judge he was currently unemployed.
He also pleaded not guilty and told the judge he didn’t know who the alleged victim was in the rape allegations.
Judge Stevens gave Via a $25,000 thousand dollar bond which he would have to pay in full.
