E. Michigan looks to end streak vs Ball State

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Eastern Michigan's Ty Groce has averaged 11.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals while Boubacar Toure has put up 9.7 points and 8.7 rebounds. For the Cardinals, Tahjai Teague has averaged 14.2 points and 8.1 rebounds while Ishmael El-Amin has put up 14.6 points.TERRIFIC TAHJAI: Teague has connected on 24.2 percent of the 33 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 3 of 11 over his last three games. He's also made 60.8 percent of his free throws this season.