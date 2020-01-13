Fan Zone, parking changes coming to Cardinal Stadium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Tailgating and parking at Cardinal Stadium will look different in 2020.
A new Fan Zone will be located in the Purple Lot on the south side of the Central Avenue tunnel, according to University of Louisville Athletics. This zone will feature a live music stage, beer garden and food truck options. The Fan Zone will also feature a family fun zone with a minute turf field and space for tents.
“This is another major step forward in our fan engagement strategy,” Vice-President and Director of Athletics Vince Tyra said in a press release. “The partnership established with Tailgate Guys last season was a great starting point, but this is an investment in every fan, not just those with premium seats, and this will help create more of a tradition around our football program. We’re excited to create this family environment that is missing around our stadium today.”
Construction on the Fan Zone is scheduled to begin in the spring.
There will also be parking changes for season ticket holders this upcoming season. Due to new hotel construction, Louisville Athletics will no longer have use of the Platinum T Lot, located on the southeast corner of Floyd Street and Central Avenue.
Reserved parking spaces will only be available in the Platinum S and Bronze lots. The Purple lot will become a pass required speed parking lot.
Season ticket holders who have reserved parking spots will be presented with all the parking options in March.
UofL Athletics also said approximately 37,800 lower bowl seats will be recoated and refurbished. This process will pick back up in the spring.
UofL Athletics also stated they are continuing to work with vendors to improve WiFi and cellular service.
