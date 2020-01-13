Father of teen killed in double-fatal crash now facing several charges

"Over the weekend ... Brian James ... encountered law enforcement and gave a verbal indication to officers that he was a danger to himself and others. While at the Sheriff’s Department, Mr. James was arrested on a warrant issued for a domestic incident that is alleged to have occurred on October 29, 2019 involving (his wife) Jackie James and Brooklyn James ... The arrest warrant for Mr. James was issued on November 1, 2019. Mr. James was detained on the outstanding warrant on January 11, 2020, for his personal safety, the safety of others, and to begin the process of resolving the case.