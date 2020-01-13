FORECAST: Clouds, cool temperatures linger to start the workweek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Patchy morning fog will mix out by midday. While today begins with cloudy skies, more sun is expected by the afternoon. The peeks of sunshine will warm temperatures into the low 50s this afternoon. Areas that hold on to clouds longer will stay in the 40s.
Clouds remain overnight with spotty showers possible by early Tuesday morning. Temperatures drop into the upper 30s and low 40s tonight.
Expected isolated showers for the first half of Tuesday; the best chance for rain is across Kentucky. Highs climb into the upper 50s and low 60s Tuesday afternoon.
Clouds stick around Tuesday night as temperatures return to the upper 30s and low 40s.
Wednesday features a better shower chance across the region as highs max out in the low 60s. Drier weather returns Thursday before rain chances increase Friday into Saturday.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.