FORECAST: Milder days in the near future

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds linger Tonight making for a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will drop back into the upper 30s by morning. We’re expecting a mostly cloudy sky on Monday with peeks of sunshine during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be milder with highs in the low to mid 50s. A partly to mostly cloudy sky continues Monday night with a slight chance of a shower after midnight. Mostly cloudy with isolated showers possible. The best chance will be across our southern counties; south of the parkways. Highs in the 60s with mild lows in the 40s at night.