FORECAST: Slight rain chance to the south overnight

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Mild temperatures for the first half of this work week
- Much cooler air in the long-range forecast next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds continue to thicken across the region as moisture from the south advances northward overnight. A few showers will be possible, especially south of the parkways. The increased cloud cover will keep temperatures elevated.
Any early morning showers should be moving east around sunrise Tuesday. Clouds will decrease with highs pushing back above average into the lower 60s. Low clouds or dense fog will likely develop Tuesday evening into the overnight hours. Lows drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s.
The cold front actually moves through on Wednesday with a better rain chance. Before the front arrives you can expect highs to warm into the upper 50s and low 60s once again.
