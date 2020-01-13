Franklin College fires president following ‘deeply disturbing incident’

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WAVE) - Franklin College in Franklin, Indiana has terminated the employment of President Thomas J. Minar over the weekend after learning about his recent arrest and charges in Wisconsin.
According to a report obtained by Indianapolis station WTHR, the college was told by police that Dr. Minar was taken into custody in Sturgeon Bay accused of Use of a Computer to Facilitate a Sex Crime, Child Enticement, and Expose a Child to Harmful Materials/Narrations.
Dr. Minar confirmed the arrest to Franklin College. Minar was released from custody on bond and is subject to no direct contact with minors unless supervised. He also not to use social media.
Franklin’s Board of Trustees said in a statement it felt it was essential to act immediately and terminate Minar’s relationship with the college.
“The safety of Franklin students is always our highest priority. To that end, the College has launched an investigation concerning Dr. Minar’s conduct while President. While there are systems already in place, additional resources will be engaged to continue to provide our students a safe, confidential means to report incidents of inappropriate behavior.”
Lori Schroeder, Provost and Dean of the College will serve as interim President until the board appoints an acting President, which Franklin College said will be announced this week.
Dr. Minar announced back in June of 2019 that he would be stepping down as President effective June 30, 2020. The current investigation and the search for the next president is ongoing
