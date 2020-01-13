Golden Alert: Man believed to be traveling to rural Indiana with survival supplies

FLORENCE, Ky. (WAVE) – A Golden Alert has been issued for a 24-year-old man who authorities believe is traveling to rural Indiana.
Matthew Geohegan, 24, of Florence, Kentucky, was last seen Monday morning at his home on Estella Court.
The Boone County Sheriff’s Office said Geohegan is autistic and has been diagnosed with schizophrenia.
Police said he stockpiled several survival supplies and is believed to be going to either Brookeville Lake, Peppertown or Chesterville in Indiana.
Geohegan is described as being 5’10’’ tall and weighing 135 pounds with a thin build, short blond hair, blue eyes and a beard.
He was last seen wearing a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt, a solid gray or black t-shirt, blue jeans and white Adidas shoes.
He was driving a silver 2007 Toyota Corolla with license plate number 718 KZY.
Anyone who sees Geohegan is asked to call 911.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.