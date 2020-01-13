Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Kathleen Doyle had 31 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists, Makenzie Meyer scored seven of her 17 points in the final three minutes, and Iowa beat No. 12 Indiana 91-85 in double overtime. The Hawkeyes extended their home win streak to 30 games. Jaelynn Penn had 24 points for he Hoosiers, who have lost 20 consecutive road games against Iowa, dating to Feb. 20, 1994. Meyer hit a 3-pointer and then made a layup to give the Hawkeyes a five-point lead - their biggest of the game to that point - with 1:56 left in the second OT.