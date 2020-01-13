Louisville Heart Ball 2020 to provide support in heart health and research

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On February 8, the American Heart Association will organize their 28th annual Heart Ball in support of advancing efforts for cardiovascular health and research.
The event at the Kentucky International Convention Center, will include festivities for heart health supporters including dinner, a live auction, music, and ways to donate and volunteer for the American Heart Association.
This year’s emcees will be WAVE 3 News’ own Connie Leonard and Kent Taylor.
Proceeds from the event will go towards forwarding research fighting heart disease and stroke, and finding ways to educate people about stroke prevention and treatment.
For more information on the event, including how to purchase tickets or donate, visit the Louisville Heart Ball event page.
