More parking options now available at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Travelers now have more options for parking as the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport has now opened their new Express Shuttle Parking Lot, offering 974 more spaces on airport property.
The new spaces are available for long-term parking usage, with the lot offering courtesy bumper-to-bumper shuttle service to and from the airport terminal. Shuttle services will begin at 4:00 a.m. and continue until the final flight of the day arrives.
The new lot was constructed for $2.4 million by Messer Construction, and will be managed by SP+ Airport Services, who oversees all parking operations at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. It is located near the East Runway, in the area of the former Cell Phone Lot accessible through Administration Drive.
“We’ve seen a tremendous growth in passenger traffic at SDF and with this comes the need for more parking,” said Dan Mann, Executive Director of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority. “The new Express Shuttle Parking Lot provides our travelers another option that is affordable and convenient to make someone’s trip easier.”
Parking at the new Express Lot will cost $8 a day, or a discounted rate of $48 per week. For all parking options offered at the airport, visit their website.
