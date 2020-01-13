Mother accused of punching child, injuring 2 others over broken TV

According to an arrest slip, Kemah Clark, 30, told police she intentionally injured her children to discipline them. (Source: LMDC)
By Sarah Jackson | January 13, 2020 at 11:16 AM EST - Updated January 13 at 11:42 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A mother is facing charges after she allegedly punched and hit her children with a belt because of a broken television.

According to an arrest slip, Kemah Clark, 30, told police on Jan. 11 she intentionally injured her children to discipline them.

Police said a 12-year-old child was punched in the face multiple times and had a swollen eye and bloody lip. A 7-year-old child suffered a laceration to the ear from a belt buckle and a second 7-year-old was bruised on the leg from a belt.

Clark was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with three counts of child abuse.

