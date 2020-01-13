Police: Tinder date and home invasion possibly connected in Radcliff

RADCLIFF, Ky. (WAVE) - A home invasion sent a Radcliff man to the hospital after he told police his family was robbed at gunpoint on Sunday night.
The family believes the crime started with a dating app.
Branden Martir, 30, told WAVE 3 News he connected with a woman on Tinder and invited her to meet him at his parents’ house on Hillcrest Drive.
Minutes after his date arrived, Martir said two armed men broke open the front door and demanded money.
“As soon as I heard that boom, I knew she set me up,” Martir said. “Because she got very nervous and she was looking directly over there. And I was like, ‘Damn, they set me up.’”
Martir, his mother and father all fought with the intruders. He said his father suffered two broken bones in his hand when he punched one of the intruders.
“I reacted,” Tony Martir said. “I just stepped back, and I hit him right in the nose.”
The family said the two intruders escaped with about $100.
They said the woman ran out of the house during the altercation and they believed she left with the gunmen.
The Radcliff Police Department is investigating the incident.
“We like for people to be leery of someone they don’t know,” Radcliff Police Chief Jeffrey Cross said. “If they’re meeting them on social media and-or over the internet, be careful. You don’t know these people.”
