3rd Clark County judge returning to work after Indianapolis White Castle shooting incident

3rd Clark County judge returning to work after Indianapolis White Castle shooting incident
Judge Andrew Adams (Source: Indiana Supreme Court)
By Shellie Sylvestri | January 13, 2020 at 6:54 PM EST - Updated January 13 at 6:54 PM

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The third Clark County judge involved in a shooting at a White Castle last year is heading back to work.

Judge Andrew Adams was suspended for 60 days following the incident in Indianapolis in May 2019 where he and Judge Bradley Jacobs were shot.

Adams and Jacobs were shot during an altercation with two men in the parking lot of a downtown Indianapolis White Castle on May 1.

On September 9, Adams, who was indicted by a Marion County Grand Jury on seven charges, pleaded guilty to battery resulting in bodily injury, a Class A Misdemeanor. The other six counts were dismissed.

Judge Jacobs and Judge Sabrina Bell were each suspended for 30 days without pay.

Both have already returned to work.

PREVIOUS STORIES

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.