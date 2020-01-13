Suspect named in alleged hit and run

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A warrant for the arrest of Courtney Gainey, 23, was issued for the hit and run crash that took the life of Allana Staiano just after 7 p.m. on January 11th.
Some living in the Suncoast Estates community tell us 14-year-old Allana Marie Staiano was a 7th grader at Caloosa Middle School.
Allana’s mom, Christine Gray, confirmed that her daughter died.
As a memorial builds near the site of the alleged hit-and-run, many gathered throughout the night to remember Allana.
They sat at the base of a cross which now stands near the scene.
That’s where they reminisced, laughed and cried together.
Gainey was last known to be living in North Fort Myers. Detectives believe that Gainey knows she is wanted and, therefore, is trying to hide from law enforcement.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gainey is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.
