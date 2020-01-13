Trinity students celebrate school’s 26th State Football Championship

ST. MATTHEWS, Ky. (WAVE) - At Trinity High School winning state championships in football looks like the norm. That was the case again in 2019.
Monday morning the school celebrated its 26th title.
Trinity has won so many championships, the senior class honored Monday will graduate with three of them.
"That's like the expectation,” senior defensive lineman Will Cave said. “Did you really go to Trinity and play football if you didn't win?"
Success: it’s not a given. As their head coach tells them, if you're not working harder than everyone else around you, you won't get the results you want.
"It's what we pictured, how we wanted to end it,” Cave said. “Best way to do it."
Fellow senior Sam Lewis said this a moment he won't get to share with his grandfather, a Trinity graduate. It was a moment his grandfather never got to experience when he was in school.
“I know that my grandparents are really proud of me, watching down on me to this day,” Lewis said. “I know I made them really proud.”
During Monday’s celebration, the school showcased all 26 championship trophies on the front table.
Athletic Director Rob Saxton said if they keep this pace up, they’re going to need a bigger table.
