UK is #10, UofL #11 in AP Top 25
By Kent Taylor | January 13, 2020 at 5:43 PM EST - Updated January 13 at 5:43 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UK is back in the Top 10 and UofL moved up two spots to #13 in the AP Top 25 this week.

Gonzaga (18-1) holds on to the top spot, but #2 Baylor received 31 first place votes, one more than the Bulldogs. The Bears won at Kansas on Saturday.

The Cats (12-3, 3-0 SEC) visit South Carolina (8-7, 0-2) on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

The Cards (13-3, 4-1 ACC) visit Pittsburgh (11-5, 2-3) on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. They visit #3 Duke on Saturday night at 6 p.m.

Indiana (13-3, 3-2 Big Ten) is #29 overall. The Hoosiers visit Rutgers (12-4, 3-2) at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Here is the top 25:

1. Gonzaga (30) 18-1 1574 1

2. Baylor (31) 13-1 1567 4

3. Duke (4) 15-1 1529 2

4. Auburn 15-0 1359 5

5. Butler 15-1 1299 6

6. Kansas 12-3 1286 3

7. San Diego St. 17-0 1266 7

8. Oregon 14-3 1163 9

9. Florida St. 14-2 1093 10

10. Kentucky 12-3 960 14

11. Louisville 13-3 943 13

12. West Virginia 13-2 911 17

13. Dayton 14-2 842 15

14. Villanova 12-3 822 16

15. Michigan St. 13-4 735 8

16. Wichita St. 15-1 629 23

17. Maryland 13-3 616 12

18. Seton Hall 12-4 496 -

19. Michigan 11-5 358 19

20. Colorado 13-3 345 25

21. Ohio St. 11-5 270 11

22. Memphis 13-3 232 21

23. Texas Tech 10-5 111 22

24. Illinois 12-5 109 -

25. Creighton 13-4 97 -

Others receiving votes: Iowa 88, Stanford 77, Arkansas 65, Indiana 50, Virginia 41, Penn St. 36, LSU 30, Arizona 20, Wisconsin 19, Liberty 11, N. Iowa 10, Purdue 10, Duquesne 9, Washington 9, Rutgers 8, TCU 8, Virginia Tech 5, Houston 4, Oregon St. 4, BYU 3, ETSU 2, Akron 1, Harvard 1, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 1, Southern Cal 1.

