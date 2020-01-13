YMCA waives join fee to start 2020

By Tawana Andrew | January 13, 2020 at 10:50 AM EST - Updated January 13 at 10:54 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The YMCA of Greater Louisville is helping WAVE Country residents kick-off 2020 on a healthy note.

They will be waiving their join fee through January 22; this could save members up to $80.

Reduced membership rates are available based on income. Potential members can visit a neighborhood branch to discuss the Y’s assistance program.

Learn more about the Y by calling 502-587-9622 or visiting ymcalouisville.org to find out about membership benefits.

