Allegiant announces non-stop flight to Charleston

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A new non-stop flight will take passengers from Louisville to the coast.
The route from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport to Charleston International Airport was announced Tuesday.
“Announcing new, non-stop service to Charleston International Airport from Louisville is a great way for us to kick-off a new year,” Louisville Regional Airport Authority executive director Dan Mann said. “Allegiant’s continued investment at SDF with their 11th destination being Charleston, speaks to the community’s strong desire for additional leisure travel options. We appreciate Allegiant’s confidence in our market and contribution to our continued passenger growth.”
To celebrate, Allegiant said it is offering one-way fares as low as $55 through Jan. 16.
The new route will operate twice a week and will begin on May 22.
