Charlestown K9 officer receives new protective vest from non-profit group

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WAVE) - K9 Franco of the Charlestown Police Department has received a new bullet and stab-protective vest courtesy of a non-profit group.
According to a Facebook post from the police department, the vest was given through a donation by the non-profit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., a 501c(3) charity based in Massachusetts. The group, established back in 2009, works to provide protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement throughout the United States.
A donation of $950 provides one protective vest for a K9 officer. There are currently around 30,000 law enforcement K9s employed in the United States.
For more information on how to volunteer or donate to the Vested Interest in K9s organization, visit their website.
