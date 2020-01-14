Elizabethtown man accused of dragging and assaulting a woman holding a child

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - An Elizabethtown man has been arrested, accused of strangling and assaulting a woman while carrying a young child.
According to the Elizabethtown Police Department, calls came in around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night on reports that a man was dragging and assaulting a woman while carrying a child on the street of the 700 block of Hawkins Drive.
Officers arriving on scene found Bradley Williams, 31, heavily intoxicated at a nearby residences with an adult female victim and her juvenile son. The victim had swollen eyes, red marks around her neck, and swelling and bruising on her hands.
The victim claimed she tried to get away from Williams, but he forced her back inside the home, kicking and punching her in the process. He then locked the door, prevented the female and child from leaving, and then continued beating and strangling the female in the residence.
A medical examination showed the female may have a broken orbital bone, and the juvenile victim had scrapes on his knees.
Williams was arrested, and refused to comply with officer’s orders during the arrest. He is charged with strangulation, disorderly conduct, alcohol intoxication in a public place, resisting arrest, wanton endangerment, assault, and unlawful imprisonment.
