FORECAST: Areas of fog develop overnight

- Front #1 brings a few showers tomorrow
- Front #2 brings a better rain chance into the weekend
- Much colder next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Under a mainly clear sky this evening we’ll areas of fog begin to develop overnight. This may reduce visibility for the morning commute for some. Temperatures will stay mild with lows around 40 degrees.
Wednesday morning fog drizzle may linger with clouds on the increase and scattered showers into the afternoon. Temperatures will reach near or just above 60.
As the front passes we’ll begin to clear out with temperatures tumbling back into the 30s for early Thursday morning. Thursday begins with mostly sunny skies before clouds increase through the day. Highs max out in the 40s before sliding into the 20s Thursday night.
Long-range indicators show cold, below normal, temperatures 8 to 10 days from now with highs in the 30s and lows in the teens to lower 20s.
