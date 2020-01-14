FORECAST: Spotty morning showers; more rain Wednesday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Mild temperatures for the first half of this work week
- Much cooler air in the long-range forecast next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today’s showers move east by mid-morning, leaving us drier this afternoon. Clouds decrease today as temperatures warm to near 60°. Low clouds or dense fog will likely develop this evening into the overnight hours. Lows once again fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s.
A cold front brings scattered showers and storms on Wednesday. Before the front, highs warm into the upper 50s and low 60s. Some storms may be strong across south-central Kentucky. Behind the front, temperatures tumble into the 30s on Wednesday night as the rain ends and clouds thin.
Thursday begins with mostly sunny skies before clouds increase through the day. Highs max out in the 40s before sliding into the 20s Thursday night. Another system brings the potential for a wintry mix/snow before switching to rain on Friday. The rain lasts into Saturday.
