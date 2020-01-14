Golden Alert issued for missing Shively man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively Police have issued a Golden Alert for a missing Shively man last seen in the 2000 block of Kendall Ave.
Gary Knott, 33, has been described as 5′11″ and 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a black hoodie with the word ‘Champion’ written in white, charcoal gray sweat pants, and green Nike shoes.
Knott has been said to frequent the Louisville Manor area. Police say he is in need of medication.
Anyone with any information on Knott’s whereabouts are asked to call 911 or Shively Police at (502) 448-6181.
