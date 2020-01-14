Grayson County Sheriff, KSP ask for assistance locating persistent felony offender

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - The Grayson County Sheriff and Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted man out of Grayson County, Kentucky.
David “Hog” Wease, 43, from Big Clifty is wanted for drug charges, receiving stolen property, and being a persistent felony offender.
“Wease is no stranger to law enforcement or crime for that matter,” Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins said. " We feel that he is a danger to our community as long as he is on the streets; whether it be from dealing drugs or stealing things.”
The public is asked not to approach Wease as he may be armed. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 259-3024.
