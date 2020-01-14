Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have known since leaving for their regular-season finale that they could keep playing as long as they kept winning on the road. They've done just that by winning three straight with each victory bigger than the last. They have reached the franchise's first AFC championship game since the 2002 season. They're winning with the NFL's rushing leader running like no one else in league history and a stingy defense. Coach Mike Vrabel says that has made it easy because the Titans haven't had to worry about being at home. Next up is a trip to Kansas City.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trainer Mick Ruis has sued the California Horse Racing Board over Justify's positive drug test in the 2018 Santa Anita Derby. Ruis' lawsuit alleges the board intentionally failed to discharge its public duty when it hid and subsequently dismissed the drug test result. Ruis trained and owned Bolt d'Oro, who finished second in the race. Justify, who was trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert, won the Santa Anita Derby. He went on to sweep the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes, becoming horse racing's 13th Triple Crown winner that year. The petition was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court.
UNDATED (AP) — The top two NFC teams took care of business to set up a Green Bay-San Francisco conference championship. The bye week proved hazardous over in the AFC where the top two seeds fell into huge holes. The Chiefs overcame their 24-point deficit to the Houston Texans with an historic comeback to reach their second straight AFC title game at Arrowhead Stadium. The top-seeded Baltimore Ravens weren't able to climb out of their 22-point hole against the surging Tennessee Titans. So the Titans are in the conference championship for the first time in two decades.
UNDATED (AP) — So goes a wild weekend of historic offensive performances by Derrick Henry and nearly every Kansas City Chief. It was spiced by some timely defense from all the winners. They gave us the answers to the makeup of the NFL's Final Four. Which brings along a whole lot of questions. The NFC, following a wild-card weekend in which both wild cards won, settled down to top-seeded San Francisco and No. 2 Green Bay reaching the championship game. It's a classic rivalry that will resume next Sunday when the Niners host the Packers.
NEW YORK (AP) — South Carolina moved up three spots to No. 1 in The Associated Press women's college basketball poll after the top three teams from the previous week all lost. It was a rough week for ranked teams with 11 of them losing at least once. Nos. 1, 2 and 3 fell in a four-day span. Baylor moved up to second after beating former No. 1 UConn. The Huskies fell to fourth. Stanford and Louisville rounded out the first five. Arizona State entered the poll at No. 18 after knocking off Oregon and Oregon State. Iowa entered the rankings at No. 22 after beating Maryland and Indiana.
UNDATED (AP) — Baylor climbed to No. 2 in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll after resounding road wins over Texas Tech and Kansas last week. Gonzaga maintained the top spot after breezing to a pair of victories while Duke dropped to third and unbeaten Auburn rose to fourth. Butler rounded out the first five, followed by the Jayhawks and another unbeaten in San Diego State. Oregon, Florida State and Kentucky rounded out the top 10.