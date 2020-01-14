Indiana, Rutgers meet in conference play

STEPPING UP: Rutgers' Ron Harper Jr. has averaged 12.2 points and 6.2 rebounds while Myles Johnson has put up 9.4 points and 8.4 rebounds. For the Hoosiers, Trayce Jackson-Davis has averaged 14.6 points, eight rebounds and 2.1 blocks while Justin Smith has put up 11.8 points and 5.3 rebounds.ROCK-SOLID RON: Harper has connected on 29.6 percent of the 54 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 4 for 12 over the last three games. He's also converted 70.7 percent of his free throws this season.