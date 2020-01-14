Jackson County man arrested after alleged sexual assault on minors

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A Jackson County man has been arrested after an investigation of alleged sexual assault on 2 children under the age of 13.
According to an arrest report from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation on the case began on December 4th, 2019, and an arrest was made in Seymour Monday night on January 13th.
Joseph Day, 36, from Seymour was charged with two counts of child molestation.
Day was booked at the Jackson County Detention Center where no bond was set for his release.
