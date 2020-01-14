Kentucky Humane Society takes in third horse rescued from Eastern Kentucky herd

SIMPSONVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A third horse survivor was rescued Saturday by the American Humane Society and Dumas Rescue from the free-roaming herd that was shot in Floyd County.
The horses come from the same herd where 20 horses were shot dead on a strip mine near the Pike and Floyd County line on December 17.
The rescued filly, named Diamond, is believed to be the daughter of the pregnant mare Hope, and sister to weanling colt Knox. Those two horses were rescued back in late December.
Dumas Rescue, a local rescue facility in Eastern Kentucky, was in the process of capturing the last three survivors from the herd, but the horses were spooked away from a rifle shot in the distance.
The rescued horses are being kept at the Kentucky Humane Society’s Willow Lake Farm in Simpsonville.
