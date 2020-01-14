Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

GARY-POLICE OFFICERS WOUNDED
2 Gary police officers wounded, suspect killed in shootout
GARY, Ind. (AP) — A suspect who barricaded himself in a Gary, Indiana residence was killed after he opened fire on members of a SWAT team. Two police officers were wounded by the suspect before he was shot to death. Authorities say one officer survived a shot to the chest when his protective vest deflected the bullet. The second officer was hit in the chin and abdomen by shrapnel. Both were reported in stable condition. Authorities didn’t identify the suspect or say why he was targeted by an investigation.
AP-US-COLLEGE-PRESIDENT-ARRESTED
Franklin College fires president following Wisconsin arrest
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (AP) — Franklin College in Indiana has fired its president after he was arrested in Wisconsin on suspicion of using a computer to facilitate a sex crime and attempted child enticement. Thomas Minar was arrested by Sturgeon Bay police on Jan. 6 and released on $7,500 cash bond after a hearing. Franklin College says its Board of Trustees Executive Committee “felt it was essential to act immediately and sever his relationship” with the college. The prosecutor says she expects to file charges in the next couple of days. Minar announced last year he planned to step down as president June 30, 2020.
ELECTION 2020-DEBATE
Democrats set to clash in final debate before Iowa caucuses
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Democrats are preparing for what could be their most contentious debate yet. The six candidates on the stage Tuesday night are all looking for a way to break out of the crowded pack at the top with just weeks to go until the Iowa caucuses. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg and Tom Steyer will all appear at the debate. The debate comes as Warren has confirmed a media report that Sanders told her in 2018 that he didn't think a woman could win the election against President Donald Trump. Sanders has denied making that comment, calling it “ludicrous."
STATE OF STATE-INDIANA
Indiana governor poised to discuss teacher pay in speech
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is expected to talk during his annual State of the State speech about a possible additional boost in school funding — just not one that would happen this year. Holcomb is set to speak Tuesday night before a joint session of the Indiana House and Senate nearly two months after several thousand teachers attended a Statehouse rally calling for better pay. Holcomb and others haven't given details of the proposal, but Republican House Speaker Brian Bosma says it will “free up resources” in future years.
INDIANA LEGISLATURE-EDUCATION
Indiana House backs no test scores in teacher evaluations
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Schools would no longer be required to use student standardized test scores in teacher evaluations under a bill approved by the Indiana House. The 100-0 vote on Monday would repeal a state mandate dating from a 2011 Republican-driven education overhaul that school districts incorporate those student exam results in their teacher evaluations, which are used in determining merit pay raises. Democrats supported the change while arguing the requirement should never have been adopted and was a “false promise” that a student test could determine who are good teachers. The bill now goes to the Senate for consideration.
MISSING TIRE-ARREST
Indiana police arrest man driving pickup missing 1 tire
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man who drove his pickup truck for several miles along Interstate 70 without one of its front tires was arrested after another motorist called 911 to report a shower of sparks coming from the truck. State Police Sgt. John Perrine tells The Indianapolis Star that the motorist who spotted the pickup with bare metal grinding into the pavement late Sunday followed it until state troopers caught up with the truck. Perrine says the pickup traveled about three or four miles before officers stopped it in Indianapolis. The driver was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated with endangerment and operating without a license.
INTERSTATE 69-FINAL LEG
Martinsville highway closure planned for I-69 extension work
MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — State highway officials are expecting to close a section of the main route between Indianapolis and Bloomington for 10 months in 2021 during work on the next stage of the Interstate 69 extension project. The Indiana Department of Transportation has awarded a nearly $165 million contract for upgrading Indiana 37 through Martinsville as part of the I-69 work. Officials say closing the six-mile section will allow the work to be finished in one construction season rather than two. The I-69 extension has been under construction since 2008 and currently runs from Evansville to Martinsville.
EVA KOR EDUCATION DAY
Holcomb declares day honoring late Auschwitz survivor
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Eric Holcomb has declared Jan. 27 “Eva Education Day” in honor of the late Eva Kor, the Holocaust survivor who dedicated much of her life to educating the world about the experiments of Nazi doctor Josef Mengele. Jan. 27 is the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp where Kor and her twin sister, Miriam, were subjected to Mengele's experiments. The Terre Haute woman's experience was chronicled in a documentary titled “Eva: A-7063." That film is part of an Eva Educational Toolkit that has been distributed to every middle school and high school in Indiana. Kor died July 4.