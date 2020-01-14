LMPD officers offered recruitment options in Virginia

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD officers have listed a number of reasons from allegedly low pay to even lower morale as why some have fled to other police departments. This week, one agency is hoping they’ll flee about nine hours east to Virginia.
“If you want a great living, come to Chesterfield County,” Chesterfield County Officer Darryl Skinner said.
Chesterfield County is about two hours from Virginia Beach and two hours from D.C., with a growing police department of 525 officers. They are looking to hire 50 more to serve a population of 350,000 people.
Chesterfield Police is advertising a starting salary is $47,000 for someone right out of the academy compared to $39,000 at LMPD. But that’s not all Skinner touted.
“The citizens are pro-police in Chesterfield,” he added. “They love our police department because again, they expect us to do a great job in serving them.”
LMPD’s recent struggles have been no secret, with the organization facing multiple lawsuits, scandals, a quoted lack of support for the officers and not very competitive pay.
Officer Skinner said their timing wasn't intentional.
“It’s shocking to us that they have those types of incidents or problems that are going on in the city and we came at that ideal time I guess,” he said. “But again, we just came to recruit police officers or people for the police department.”
And they know the kind of officers they want, diverse and with the heart to serve.
“It’s been working for us,” he said. “We want experienced officers to help the younger officers that are in our county.”
Today one person was there when WAVE 3 News arrived. Some officers WAVE 3 News spoke to off camera said they'd be nervous about going there in person. Others said they can't blame an officer for wanting a better opportunity.
