Local teen produces song to raise awareness about suicide prevention

(WAVE) - A 17-year-old is hoping his voice will capture your attention.
Jackson Snelling is using his talent to talk about something that many struggle with: Depression and suicide. He recently released a new song and video called "If I Only Knew," which is about suicide and prevention and mental health.
The video (watch it below) is set in a church, where congregants are holding photos of loved ones lost to suicide.
(Story continues below the video)
According to our partners at the News and Tribune, “If I Only Knew” was written about Jackson’s friend, Alex, who died from suicide at age 14 in 2017. His name and photograph are among those featured in the music video.
“You just would have never thought that him of all people was going through all that,” Jackson told the News and Tribune. “The whole song is just about how easy it is for people to just hide their sadness, their depression behind like a fake mask, and you would never know. It’s like if I only knew, I could have saved them.”
Jackson’s voice and face may be familiar to you. He auditioned for “America’s Got Talent” back in November, and he was on WAVE 3 News’ “Sounds of the Season.”
At the end of his video, Jackson is holding up a sign that says “I am a survivor.” He told the News and Tribune he has also struggled with depression and suicidal thoughts himself. He said he hopes that by sharing the song, and the faces of those who took their own lives, and the family and friends they leave behind, it will lead to more people getting help.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day everyday. Call 1-800-273-8255 if you need help.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.