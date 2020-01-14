Man accused of waving gun on JCPS property

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man was allegedly caught on camera waving a gun on A Jefferson County Public School property.
Andrew Samson, 42, was captured on surveillance video at Minor Daniels Academy with a handgun on Nov. 20, 2019, according to an arrest report.
The report states Samson provided a written statement to the principal, Dr. Vaughn Little, admitting he was on the property with a gun.
Samson was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on Jan. 13 and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.
