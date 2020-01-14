Man who shot church gunman gets highest Texas civilian honor

Gov. Greg Abbott presented the Governor's Medal of Courage on Monday morning Jan. 13, 2020 to Jack Wilson, left, who shot and killed 43-year-old gunman Keith Thomas who opened fire on the congregation and killed two people at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas on December 29th, 2019. The Governor's Medal of Courage is given to civilians who display great acts of heroism by risking their own safety to save another's life. It is the highest award given to civilians by the Governor. (Source: Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP)