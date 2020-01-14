Missing Child Alert issued for two Chipley sisters

(WJHG) - A Missing Child Alert has been issued for Brylee and Braylen Pate, 7, of Chipley, Florida.
The sisters were last seen on the 2600 block of Finch Circle in Chipley.
According to FDLE, the children may be with Vanessa Cotromano, 39, traveling in a 2020 blue Nissan Altima with a Florida license plate reading GIDV22.
Brylee and Braylen are both 7 years old. Both girls are 4 feet tall and weigh 50 pounds. They have brown hair and hazel eyes.
Vanessa is 39 years old, 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call FDLE or the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111.
