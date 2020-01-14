Report: Euthanasia bill for terminally ill proposed in Indiana

(WAVE) – Legislators in Indiana are considering a voluntary euthanasia bill for people who are terminally ill.
NBC-affiliate WTHR reports the bill was introduced last week by Democratic Representative Matt Pierce.
The bill states the patient requesting to be euthanized must be 18 years old and living in Indiana, be of sound mind and diagnosed by a doctor with an incurable illness. The person must also tell their doctor they want to die with medical help.
If the person’s written request is approved, they have 15 days before being given the medication to end their life.
The report says the person must give themselves the medication.
The bill states insurance companies would be barred from denying benefits payments due to a “suicide clause.”
Click here to read more about the bill. If it is passed, it would go into effect on July 1, 2020.
