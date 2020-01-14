SnowTALK! Weather Blog: Tuesday Edition

There won’t be a ton of rain action as these systems are moving fairly quick. The one this morning is already leaving town. This still leaves the door open for some fog to form later tonight/early Wednesday as even warmer air flows in ahead of the next system. Due to timing, the Wednesday system will once again be more of an issue for southern KY where a warm “spring” flow pushes into the state just as a cold front sweeps through. Some strong t-storms could even develop before quickly pushing into TN.