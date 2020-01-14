SnowTALK! Weather Blog: Tuesday Edition

A fairly humid/foggy/warm setup for the next couple of days.
There won’t be a ton of rain action as these systems are moving fairly quick. The one this morning is already leaving town. This still leaves the door open for some fog to form later tonight/early Wednesday as even warmer air flows in ahead of the next system. Due to timing, the Wednesday system will once again be more of an issue for southern KY where a warm “spring” flow pushes into the state just as a cold front sweeps through. Some strong t-storms could even develop before quickly pushing into TN.
This second system will be the one to push temperatures back down to colder levels for the end of the week. And that piece will be important as the next wave rolls in Friday afternoon. While a brief stint of wintry weather is possible as it kicks off, the warm front will once again rule and we end up with a rain event Friday night into Saturday before we drop in temperature...again.
So yes, quite the roller coaster ride on warm/cold the next several days.
Looking ahead, the cold will actually lock in for next week. Current data is suggesting a couple of days where we stay below freezing day and night. Paoli Peaks I am sure would love that to make snow!
As far as the natural kind, we will have to see how this cold air pattern evolves. With such a strong high pressure, dry air usually wins out and the southern states then get the snow action. OF COURSE!
But it is still early. I am watching the setup carefully and these are the types you have to go slow with.
