AMBER ALERT: Girl, 11, missing in Massachusetts possibly abducted
Anyone with information on where Charlotte Moccia, 11, could be should call 911 immediately. (Source: Springfield PD)
By Shellie Sylvestri | January 15, 2020 at 5:15 PM EST - Updated January 15 at 5:15 PM

(WAVE) – Crews in Massachusetts are searching for a child who has been reported missing.

The Springfield Police Department posted to its Facebook page that Charlotte Moccia, 11, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on Lafayette Street in Springfield on Wednesday.

The post states Moccia was heading home from Hampden Charter School.

The case is being treated as a possible abduction and an amber alert has been issued.

A dark-colored Honda, possibly blue, with heavily tinted windows could be involved.

Anyone with information should call 911 immediately.

