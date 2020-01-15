AMBER ALERT: Girl, 11, missing in Massachusetts possibly abducted

(WAVE) – Crews in Massachusetts are searching for a child who has been reported missing.
The Springfield Police Department posted to its Facebook page that Charlotte Moccia, 11, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on Lafayette Street in Springfield on Wednesday.
The post states Moccia was heading home from Hampden Charter School.
The case is being treated as a possible abduction and an amber alert has been issued.
A dark-colored Honda, possibly blue, with heavily tinted windows could be involved.
Anyone with information should call 911 immediately.
