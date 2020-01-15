Bellarmine’s Cook and Weyer reach 1,000 career points in same game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Only 41 players in Bellarmine University history have scored 1,000 points in their career, but seniors Alex Cook and Ben Weyer both reached the milestone in the same game. They both did it in the second half of the #1 Knights 79-65 win at #20 Southern Indiana on Saturday night.
“I’ve never heard of it happen before,” Cook said. “It’s crazy to come in four years ago and thinking four minutes apart we’re gonna score our 1000th point together, that’s pretty cool.”
“It’s an odd scenario, but it’s pretty cool to be a part of it,” Weyer said.
Knights head coach Scotty Davenport has coached 12 of the 41 Bellarmine players to reach 1,000 points, but has never seen anything like this.
“Two outstanding young men, one from Newport, Kentucky, Newport Central Catholic High School, one from Louisville Male High School, that came on this campus after their only meeting as being Kentucky All-Stars and formed a bond and a relationship that’s lasted through four years,” Davenport said. “Then on the same night, in a huge game, on the road, at the University of Southern Indiana, top 20 team in the country, within four minutes of each other."
The Knights (12-0, 5-0 GLVC) are back in action on Thursday night in Knights Hall hosting #18 Missouri-St. Louis (14-1, 5-0 GLVC) at 8 p.m.
