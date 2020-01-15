11 Cards escape Pitt with 73-68 overtime win

(WAVE) - #11 UofL (14-3, 5-1 ACC) overcame a seven point deficit in the final two and a half minutes of regulation and then outscored Pitt 12-7 in overtime to beat the Panthers 73-68 on Tuesday night in the Petersen Events Center.
Freshman David Johnson played a season-high 20 minutes and scored a career-high 11 points, including the game-tying free throw with 49.5 seconds remaining in regulation.
In the extra session, a Johnson drive gave the Cards in front 63-62 and they would not lose the lead again.
Dwayne Sutton provided clutch shooting for the second straight game. His three from the left corner extended the Cards lead to 69-64 with 1:36 left. Sutton finished with 13 points and nine rebounds.
UofL led 70-68 when a Ryan McMahon turnover gave Pitt (11-6, 2-4) the ball with 34.6 seconds left.
On the ensuing possession, the Panthers Trey McGowans missed a runner, and on the rebound, Terrell Brown was called for his fifth foul with 23.7 seconds left. On the play, the ball was tipped in, which would have tied the game, but instead, Brown headed to the bench and Malik Williams to the line. Williams sank both free throws to give UofL some breathing room.
Sutton and freshman Samuel Williamson both missed the front end of a one-and-one in the second half, but the Cards finished 15-22 (68%) from the line. They shot just 38% from the field, but did hit 12-25 (48%) from three.
UofL visits #3 Duke (15-2, 5-1 ACC) on Saturday at 6 p.m. The Blue Devils lost 79-72 at Clemson (9-7, 3-3) on Tuesday night.
