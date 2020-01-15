Carpool Karaoke: Kentucky lawmakers square off

(WAVE) - Just a few days into this year's legislative session, two Kentucky lawmakers had a little bipartisan fun making a "Carpool Karaoke" video.
The video showing Sens. Morgan McGarvey (D) and Damon Thayer (R) driving together went up on Youtube on Tuesday.
Thayer is seen getting into McGarvey’s vehicle en route to the Kentucky Chamber. When Thayer confirms he needs a ride to work, McGarvey jabs him with “You make fun of us, but in the end, you always take a free ride from a Democrat.”
“Well you are all about the free stuff,” Thayer shoots back.
When McGarvey talks to him about his party’s budget needs, Thayer taps on his cellphone and cues up the Rolling Stones’ “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.”
The back-and-forth goes on for two minutes. You can watch the video below:
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.